Alice F. Morgan, 79, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born July 27, 1940 in Bloomingdale, Ohio, a daughter of the late Richard Carl and Mary Matilda Moore Baker.

Alice was a retired Victim’s Advocate for the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office and Court Administrator for Harrison County Juvenile and Probate Courts. She was a member of the 169 Board, Harrison County Council for Crippled Children, and in 1981 Governor Rhodes selected her as Mother of the Year in recognition of her interest and dedication to programs for Ohioans with developmental disabilities. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, walking and baking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Doris Christy, Pauline Kimble and Ruth Valkosky.

Surviving are her husband, Rex Morgan; a daughter, Joni (David) Davenport of Westerville; a son, Shawn Adams of the home and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family due the Covid-19 virus. A public memorial service will be held on a date to be announced. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

