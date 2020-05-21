Restaurants open for dine-in with precautions

CADIZ – Jane’s Uptown Cafe, Ranch To Table and others around the village of Cadiz and Harrison County will open today to serve dine-in customers.

Jane’s has put up plexiglass dividers between tables as a precaution but the fact is she is back.

Ohio Valley Winery will not open just yet as they want to wait and see how things work out.

Restaurateurs will be feeling their way around until things become more steady and hopefully, the COVID-19 crisis does not escalate.

The Harrison County Courthouse is aiming for a June 1 opening but not before a thorough sanitizing of the building and a review of procedures.