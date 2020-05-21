Clerk of Courts announces re-opening

HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Clerk of Courts’ Title Department will begin its re-opening process on Monday, May 18, 2020. Hours of operation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

We have installed an intercom system to communicate with our customers to limit face-to-face interactions. Customers will be asked to complete a short questionnaire to accompany their paperwork and provide a phone number where they can be reached while we complete the transaction.

No debit or credit cards, cash or check only.

You will not be able to obtain any BMV related services such as temp tags, license plates, renewals, driver’s license or State I.D.’s. We do not know when we will be able to provide those services to you.