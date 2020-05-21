Harrison County road construction update

New Philadelphia, Ohio (May 21, 2020) – The following construction projects are ongoing in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. Route 22 Sign Replacement: U.S. Route 22 sign replacement project: Project includes the replacement of highway signs along U.S. 22 through Harrison and Jefferson counties from just west of Cadiz to the Wintersville/ Reeds Mill exit. Completion date: May 31, 2020

State Route 151 Resurfacing: SR 151 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 151 from Hopedale to New Alexandria. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.

