HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison board of Elections will perform a post-election audit for the 2020 primary on May 26 at 10 a.m., at 538 N. Main Street, Suite B, Cadiz, Ohio.

Deputy Director Abigail Klamert said this is customary during presidential elections and primary elections during even numbered years.

Two precincts are picked to audit where ballots will be counted and matched against the “statements of votes cast.”