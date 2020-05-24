member of the Aden

Richard Darrell Clark, 72, of Cadiz, Ohio, passed away on Friday May 22, 2020, at Wheeling Hospital after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He was born February 6, 1948, a son of the late Boyd and Stella Holstein Clark.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter Tonya Lister, son-in-law Joseph Kidd and brothers Ronald and Dennis Clark.

Richard was a truck driver and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Adena American Legion Post #525.

Richard is survived by his wife Shauna Mitchell Clark, daughters: Tracey Kidd and Stacey Clark, both of Cadiz; a son Ian Lister of Nevada; a brother Donald (Connie) Clark of Uhrichsville, Ohio, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at a later date at Longview Cemetery, New Athens. The family is being assisted by Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio. Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com