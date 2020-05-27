Donald Lee Blake

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
153

Donald Lee Blake, 55, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Oakland Veterans Administration Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born Feb. 10, 1965 in Wheeling, WV, a son of the late Marjorie Jenkins Blake.

Donald was a Welder for Miller Welding in Dover, Ohio.  He was an Army Veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Blake.

Surviving are his children, Christopher Blake (Chalsey) of Dennison, OH, Brian Blake of Cadiz, and Sabrina and Sara Blake, both of Jewett; two sisters, Bonnie Cain of Belmont, OH and Robin Whitehair of Cadiz, OH.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com

SHARE
Previous articlemember of the Aden
Harrison News Herald

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.