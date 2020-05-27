Donald Lee Blake, 55, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Oakland Veterans Administration Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born Feb. 10, 1965 in Wheeling, WV, a son of the late Marjorie Jenkins Blake.

Donald was a Welder for Miller Welding in Dover, Ohio. He was an Army Veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Blake.

Surviving are his children, Christopher Blake (Chalsey) of Dennison, OH, Brian Blake of Cadiz, and Sabrina and Sara Blake, both of Jewett; two sisters, Bonnie Cain of Belmont, OH and Robin Whitehair of Cadiz, OH.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, where condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.