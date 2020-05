JEWETT – A small section of Ohio 151 has buckled under the sudden three-day heat spell the area is experiencing, according to District 11 Transportation Administrator for ODOT, JD Marlatt said today.

Weather permitting, plans to pour a new 12×14 section of that road is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.

Stoplights have been placed on either side for allowing one-lane traffic for now.

More details in our Saturday, May 30 print edition.