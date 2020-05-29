Harrison County road construction update

WEEK OF June 1, 2020

New Philadelphia, Ohio (May 28, 2020) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. Route 22 Resurfacing

U.S. Route 22 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of U.S. 22 through Hopedale from Donley Rd. to County Line Road. Traffic maintained via alternating lane closures. Completion date is October 31, 2020.

State Route 151 Resurfacing

SR 151 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 151 from Hopedale to New Alexandria. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.