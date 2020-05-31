Protest reaches Cadiz

CADIZ – In the unrest following George Floyd’s death in Minnesota earlier in the week, it has now reached the small community of Cadiz, Ohio.

A group of at least a dozen protesters are currently making their voices heard in front of the Harrison County Courthouse in Cadiz.

The protest is very peaceful and notably mixed with whites among the mostly African-American protesters in a show of unity.

Chants of not only “black lives matter” but “my skin is not a sin,” can be heard from the passionate group who are all locals.

