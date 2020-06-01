Leroy Eugene Harris, born October 19th, 1939, in New Philadelphia, Ohio made his final flight on Saturday, May 23rd at 1:49pm.

He was the second son of Harley J. and Mavis Harris. He had one brother and one sister. Leroy was preceded in passing by his mother, Mavis; his father, Harley J. Harris; his wife, Geraldine Harris; and his elder brother, Harley Wayne Harris. He is survived by his son, Michael Harris (and wife, Maria Vigil-Harris, and their five children) of San Antonio, TX; his sister, Grace Erwin, (and husband Robert “Buddy” Erwin, and their two children) of Cleveland, OH; and an airplane full of grand- and great-grandchildren.

He was a graduate of Cadiz High School, and joined the United States Air Force straight out of high school in 1957 where he served as an aircraft mechanic, crew chief, and instructor during his time in service. He served until being medically retired in 1971. He was a pilot from the age of 15, and a pilot for life. He owned several different makes of airplanes, flew a multitude of others, and in 2017 he was awarded the prestigious Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, sponsored by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for more than 50 years of safe flight operations during the course of his aviation career.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, where condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.