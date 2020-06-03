CPD involved in gun, child porn arrests

CADIZ – A Uhrichsville man was arrested with three unlicensed weapons while driving his vehicle near the Starfire gas station on Lincoln Ave. Tuesday.

Richard Winsor, 25, was carrying a loaded .45 caliber pistol, a loaded assault rifle and a shotgun with the shells attached to the weapon when Lt. Ron Carter stopped Winsor for speeding and saw his empty gun holster.

Winsor said he was on his way to Wheeling and was afraid for his protection because of the ongoing protests-riots taking place around the country.

Also, Cruise Bishop, 24, of 412 Park Ave., Cadiz was arrested for pandering and obscenity on June 2 as well. Carter said they were alerted by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force when they allegedly caught Bishop downloading child porn.

After search warrants were obtained “numerous” computer parts were confiscated and Bishop was arrested without incident.

