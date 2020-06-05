Harrison Hills prepares to open in phases

By JD LONG jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – As things attempt to return to normal with the opening of bars, restaurants and other fun things the public has been deprived of, sports is also on the menu for wetting a hungry public appetite.

At the May Harrison Hills Board of Education (HHBOE) meeting held last Thursday the school announced the opening of their sports apparatus via three phases. Phase one would include pre-workout screening for all coaches and students for COVID-19. It was noted that the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) “will continue to work in collaboration with Governor DeWine,” as well as the department of health for state orders and recommendations.

The limitations on gatherings still restrict it to 10 people or less (indoors or out), which include participants and coaches. Locker rooms are not to be used during phase one. Workouts will be conducted in what is described as “pods” involving five to 10 students with less gathering for weight training. Also, if the six-foot distancing cannot be maintained then the number of individuals in the room should be decreased. And along with the usual sanitary provisions and requirements no athletic equipment is to be shared, which include towels, clothing or “sport specific equipment,” for example. Balls and equipment, clothing and machinery are to be washed down after every practice.

For phase two there is really not much difference when it comes to caution except for the 10 individual gathering limit for indoors, now up to 50 people can gather for outdoor workouts. For physical activity, “Lower risk sports practices may resume” with modified practices beginning for moderate risk sports. Phase three includes, along with recording all individuals present at workouts, but more importantly “Vulnerable individuals can resume public interactions, but should practice physical distancing…” Also, now up to 50 people may gather for not only outdoor workouts but indoors as well. The continuation of pre-practice screening as was done in phases one and two is noted as well.

Included in the summer guidelines were some notes of do’s and don’ts, which include Wagner Field, the track facility and the weight room for screening purposes. Athletic Director Ray Hibbs said things were slowly getting back to normal with football already underway. He said boys and girls soccer was to follow with some of that going on as well, then volleyball. “We’re kind of slowly moving back…” he said of preparations for the coming school and sports year. But, he noted, it was important to follow the guidelines that are being set. Gov. DeWine’s recent statements have left the reopening up to the individual school districts regarding classes this fall. But an OHSAA statement included in the packet handed out last week was to note that until a vaccine is actually administered, caution would continue as the way of life. “Until there is a cure, vaccine, or effective treatment is readily available, social distancing and other preventative measures will be the ‘new normal’ during any aspect of sport in Ohio,” the OHSAA stated.

They also noted that not everyone would be able to return “and sustain” sports in all schools at the same time “Due to the nature of the outbreak.” OHSAA is said all schools should begin at phase one, which is to last for 14 days but could move on to phase two if “there is a downward/flat trajectory of documented cases within a 14-day period.” Phase two would begin a new 14-day tracking period with the same conditions and possibilities as phase one.