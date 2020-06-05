Cadiz veteran honored for lifetime service to the American Legion

By JD LONG jim@harrisonnewsherald.com

CADIZ – John L. Tabacchi, a World War II veteran of Africa, Sicily, and Italy was honored Wednesday as the American Legion’s Legionnaire of the Year award by Cadiz American Legion, Post 34. Commander Steve Keesey who did the honors and presented Tabacchi, with a plaque at his home with his son John in attendance.

“In recognition of your distinguished service, loyalty, and devotion to the veteran’s programs and members of Cadiz American Legion Post 34, 2019,” Keesey said as he read the plaque proudly. Karen Heavener, though not present, was a recipient as she received the member of the Year award for 2019.

Tabacchi was a Purple Heart recipient and attached to General George S. Patton’s outfit and met some colorful but famous characters during his years in the service. Tabacchi is a first generation Italian and learned to speak the language as a young boy, which became beneficial to him in his service as he served as an interpreter at times for General Patton and other duties surrounding him, but also Pope Pius XII when he paid a visit to the Vatican. He doesn’t remember what was talked about in Vatican City so many years ago but he got a kick out of the interpreter part.

Tabacchi served in the 53rd Signal Corps that was attached to Patton’s army. He recalled a time when Patton spoke before the troops for some occasion after he had infamously slapped two different soldiers in Sicily but had yet to apologize. Tabacchi recalled Patton telling the men, “you’re going to hear some bad things about me” then added with what many may not know but said, “I’d do it again.”

Another time in the early part of Tabacchi’s introduction of Patton the general came upon a bunch of dirty looking soldiers coming in from the field and Patton took note. “You’re a dirty bunch of soldiers but we’ll fix that,” he told the men. Tabacchi was the first draftee out of Harrison County back in 1940 and remained in the service for five years with no furloughs that he could recall. But the good part was after the Allies had conquered Italy, he remained in the country until his release.

Keesey noted that, though the American Legion is celebrating its 101st birthday Tabacchi’s going to top that with his upcoming 103rd on Sept. 7, 2020. “They’re very much down to earth and living by the honor they represent,” Tabacchi said of the American Legion. Tabacchi said he can’t even remember which part of his body he was wounded but while diving for cover under a truck, shrapnel from anti-personnel bombs being dropped clipped him somewhere but he just laughs it off now. He said things definitely looked different after returning home after five long years away.

And his route home was a long one, which began with a ship that, while leaving the bay in Naples hit something and dented the fins on the ship, as he described causing the ship to vibrate now and then. From there, they made their way around South America before docking in New York City.

And he wasn’t done yet; from there a train took him to of all places, Baer Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana then closer to home via Dennison with a final hop over to Cadiz. Tabacchi recalled his time as a chief warrant officer but could have upped his rank to 2nd lieutenant if he wanted but chose not to. Grinning, he said he liked certain opportunities that came his way as a warrant officer. “I liked the advantages of being chief warrant officer,” he said with a laugh.