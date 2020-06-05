Veterans Service Office announces reopening

Effective Monday June 1, The Harrison County Veteran’s Service Office will be open to the public by appointment only. You must call the office at 740-942-8441 to schedule an appointment. You must wear a mask the entire time you are in the building.

Because the county has a limited supply we ask that you bring your own but there will be masks available. This can be a disposable mask or homemade mask or scarf. Your temperature will be checked upon arrival. Those entering the office must wear a mask and sign the register sheet for tracking purposes.

Our van service to both Pittsburgh and Cleveland VAMC’s will be on a first call first serve basis. There will only be 1-2 passengers per vehicle per trip and no aides will be allowed to ride at this time. All individuals in the van MUST wear a mask. You may be able to contact your doctor to ask about telehealth or video health options that may be available to you. If you are having a medical emergency please call 9-1-1 and go to the nearest hospital.

If you are suicidal please call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 or Text 838255 for the Veteran’s Crisis hotline. If you are showing any signs of the Covid-19 virus we ask that you please call and cancel your appointment for either office time or the van and reschedule it at a later date.

Many of our veterans in Harrison County are considered high risk and we are doing our best to keep our staff and our veterans as safe as possible. All of the above is subject to change should the situation call for it. If you have any questions or concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Thank you for your patience during this time.

Respectfully, Ed Heavener,

President Harrison County VSC