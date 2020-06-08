Donald Jasper Atkins, 75, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home. He was born October 11, 1944 in Steubenville, Ohio a son of the late William Henry and Mary Josephine Dunlap Atkins.

Don was a retired Superintendent at Hopedale Mining. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam Era, a member of the Hopedale Legion where he served as past commander and was a member of the honor guard and was a member of the Hopedale Sportsman Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: John Henry “Jack” Atkins and Art Atkins; and two sisters: Dorothy Wickliff and Hannah Saxton.

Surviving are his son, Donald Todd Atkins of Hopedale; two daughters: Annette Atkins of Hopedale and Lynette Atkins of Columbus; three grandchildren: Alexis, Carlee Jo and Blake Atkins; a great grandchild, Leelyn; a brother, Andy Atkins of Jewett; two sisters, Marjory (James) Ward of Hopedale and Mary Beth Atkins of Alabama; his fiancé”, Shelley Anderson of Hopedale and his former wife, Sharon Culver Atkins of Hopedale, Ohio.

A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hopedale Cemetery .

The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio, and condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.