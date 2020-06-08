Philip Stephen “Phil” Hovanick, age 83, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at his home near Scio on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born February 1, 1937 in Adena he was a son of the late John Frank Hovanick, Sr and Hattie Moroz Hovanick. Phil served in the US Army and worked for Consol and the Ohio Department of Transportation. He was also a longtime member of the Scio American Legion Post #482.

Surviving are his children Shane (Melissa) Hovanick of Green Bay, WI, Jared (Dawn) Hovanick of New Philadelphia and Nicole Lewis of Adena; grandchildren Brock (Alisha) Hovanick, Oliver Rusciano, Henry Hovanick, Trinity Lewis and Lucinda Lewis and the mother of his children Luan Touvell.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Damon Hovanick, granddaughter Laila Lewis and siblings Dorothy Livsey, Blanche Pasquarella and John Hovanick, Jr.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Valley Hospice, 10686 St Rt 150, Rayland, OH 43943. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.

