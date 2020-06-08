Carol Lynn Blackburn, age 75, of Minerva, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a brief illness.

Born December 26, 1944 in Dennison she was a daughter of the late George William Cope and Dorothy Long Cope. Carol graduated from Jewett High School in 1963 and worked for 31 ½ years for The Timken Co in Canton, retiring in 2002. After retiring she moved to Summerfield and enjoyed her time there but missed her family, so she returned to Minerva in 2017.

Carol enjoyed gardening and being outdoors. She was an animal lover who had Rottweiler dogs, cats, and birds. But what she loved most of all was spending time with her family.

Surviving are a stepdaughter Lisa Wagner, stepson Mark Blackburn, four grandchildren, one great grandchild, three siblings Al Cope, Nel Weese and Becky Albaugh and several nieces and nephews that meant the world to her.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her former husband Jack Blackburn, a niece Chelle Lucas and brother-in-law Tom Albaugh.

Honoring Carol’s wishes there will be private services at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

