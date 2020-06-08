Beulah Marie Carlon, 80, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in her home. She was born Oct. 18, 1939 ,in Steubenville, Ohio, daughter of the late Eldrid R, and Mary Mozena Crawford. She graduated from Big Red High School, Steubenville, in 1957 and went on to work for Sears Co. for many years. Beulah was also a former member of the Hopedale Garden Club, the Hopedale Junior Members Club and the Hopedale American Legion Auxiliary # 682, Besides her parents, Beulah was preceded in death by a son Robert, a brother Robert Crawford and sisters Virginia Emil and Leona Petrosky.

She married her husband Ronald April 10, 1962 Also surviving are children, Don J. Carlon of Valencia, California, Deborah (Chuck) Raybon of Jacksonville, Fla., Mary (Keith) Myers of Baton Rouge, La. And Bill (Eva) Carlon of Germany, one sister, Doris Benedict of Mingo Junction, and six grandchildren, Nicole, Tyler, Craig, DJ, Ron, Paul, and Finja. There are three great grandchildren, Dylan, Caleb and Zachary. A special neice, Dawn Moody, also survives.

Friends and family are invited to the Hopedale Cemetery on Wed. June 10 , 2020 for Graveside Services for Beulah at 1 p.m. Pastors Ed Kovacik and Dean Blythe will officiate.

Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to wwwblackburnfuneralhomes.com