Bernice L. Elson, 90, of Carrollton passed away Sunday morning June 7, 2020, in her daughter’s home.

A daughter of the late Harry and Olga Barrett Lawlis, she was born July 25, 1929 in Harrison County, Ohio.

Bernice was a 1947 graduate of Cadiz High School and went on to attend Grant Nursing School in Columbus. As a registered nurse she was worked for Dr. Jack Moffett and the Carroll Healthcare Center. She was a member of Harsh Memorial Church in Harlem Springs.

She is survived by a son, Steve (Cindy) Elson; two daughters, Beck Wright and Vicki (David Wiley) Mitchell; eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete, in 2008, and two brothers, Howard and Alfred.

A graveside service will be held in honor of Bernice Friday, June 12, at 11:30 a.m. in Harlem Springs Cemetery with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Bernice’s honor to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.