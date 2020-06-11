HARCATUS to hold annual organizational meeting

HARCATUS Tri-County C.A.O., Inc. will hold its annual organizational meeting Wednesday, June 17, at 1 p.m. 

Due to Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings, the meeting will be hosted via virtual/ teleconference. Please call the HARCATUS office at 740.922.0933 for information on how to attend as a guest.  Public comment may also be provided before June 17 to Executive Director Alison Kerns at  a.kerns@harcatus.org.

HARCATUS’s Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Cares Act Grant information will be available on the Agency website www.harcatus.org starting Monday, June 15.

Harrison News Herald

