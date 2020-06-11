HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update
WEEK OF June 15, 2020
New Philadelphia, Ohio (June 11, 2020) – The following construction projects are ongoing in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.
U.S. Route 22 Resurfacing
U.S. Route 22 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of U.S. 22 through Hopedale from Donley Rd. to County Line Road. Traffic maintained via alternating lane closures. Completion date is October 31, 2020.
State Route 151 Resurfacing
SR 151 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 151 from Hopedale to New Alexandria. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.