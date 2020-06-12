Health admin applauds county residents in COVID vigilance

By JD LONG

CADIZ – Harrison County has remained relatively unscathed from the COVID-19 cases with County Health Administrator Garen Rhome announcing on Wednesday that the county has safely hit the third consecutive week without any new confirmed cases.

Ten cases have been confirmed and for a while Rhome was reporting one new case per week with three in one week, but that was the last week any new cases were reported. He said one individual still remains hospitalized.

He said around six individuals are still being quarantined because “they do have exposures to known cases.” He said that number was also down from the usual eight to 10 he was normally seeing as being quarantined.

Rhome commended the county residents for doing their part in the “gratefulness and thankfulness of the sacrifice I think that Ohio and particularly our Harrison County residents have made over the last three months…”

He acknowledged the difficulty in staying in and also thanked the individuals who went out and worked also “when it was scary or uncertain.”

“Not saying we’re out of the woods, we have statistics and historical precedence that you can have another upswing in these type of pandemics,” Rhome warned. He encouraged the public to remain smart, safe and take care of one another.

Emergency Management Agency Director Eric Wilson said they were shifting to “recovery” in regards to the money that is available while keeping an eye on a possible resurgence of the virus.

“I think we’ve learned a lot of lessons with PPE and things like that and we’re certainly formulating strategies,…” he explained in case they were to confront an upsurge.

For Ohio, Rhome said things “seemed to be moving in the right direction,” in regards to confirmed deaths and hospitalizations. Total cases as of Wednesday morning were over 39,000 with an average of 486 per day. He said Ohio was averaging around 33 deaths per day, or just over 2,400 overall.