Jeffrey Jay Rothel, 60, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his home. He was born February 18, 1960 in Wheeling, W.Va., son of Alyce Wheeler Rothel of Cadiz and the late Earl William Rothel.

Jeff was a retired Supervisor from ODOT in New Philadelphia, Ohio. He was a member of Scott United Methodist Church, Harrison Lodge 219, F.&A.M., and the Bolivar Chapter 368, Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a sister, Joni Galey of Medina and nieces and nephew, Andria, Austin, and Autumn Galey.

Graveside Funeral Services will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Holly Memorial Gardens, observing social distancing and COVID restrictions. Rev. Ed Kovacik will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, c/o Julie McPeak, 226 Charleston St., Cadiz, OH 43907 or Pulling for a Cure, c/o Jon Jones, 34540 Jones Rd., Freeport, OH 43976.

