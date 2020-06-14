Mary Ann (Moreland) Kahrer

Harrison News Herald
Mary Ann (Moreland) Kahrer from Bradenton, Fla., formerly from Adena, Ohio, passed away Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Hospice House in Florida after a brief illness. She is preceded in death by her parents Jonathon and Helen (McClain) Moreland; her former first husband James L. Horton Sr., Husband Charles Kahrer, and only child James L Horton Jr.

  Mary Ann is survived by daughter in law, Karen L (Sharpe) of Shadyside, grandsons; Matthew (Jane Anne) of Shadyside, Frank of Adena, Jonathan (Shelby Bartrug) of Adena; two great-granddaughters Emma and Campbell; sister in law, Alma (Geanangel) Moreland and several nieces & nephews.

 Per Mary Ann’s request there will be no visitation, but memorial contributions may be made to Short Creek Joint Fire District. Offer online condolences to www.borkoskifuneral.com

Harrison News Herald

