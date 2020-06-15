Kelley Michelli, 78, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born October 21, 1941 in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Laurence Kelly “Bud” Snodgrass and Eva Grayce Bender Snodgrass.

Kelley was a 1959 graduate of Cadiz High School and a graduate of Robert Morris Business School in Pittsburgh, Pa. She is a former employee of Equitable Savings and Loan in Cadiz and retired from working in the insurance industry. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hopedale. She is a past member of Mathias Ridenour Chapter of NSDAR, the Berkley County Historical Society, the St. Augustine Genealogical Society, The Snodgrass Clan, President of Harrison County Genealogical Society, member of the Harrison County Historical Society, Harrison County DAR, and Harrison County History of Coal Association.

Surviving are five children, Patrick Michelli of Arlington, VA, Erin Michelli of Glenford, Ohio, Megan Michelli of Alachua, Fla., Kathy Ciupak (Tom) of Morrow, Ohio, Kelly Michelli of Clintonville, Ohio; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, John Snodgrass (Donna) of Beechwood, Ohio; two sisters, Susan Snodgrass (Jon Sloss) of Greenville, DE; and Eva “Ezmo” Goldman of Gainesville, Fla.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family, assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Interment will be in Cadiz Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Genealogical Society or the charity of the donor’s choice.

