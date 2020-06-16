Charles Russell Ash

Palm Desert – Charles “Charlie” Russell Ash born Dec. 14, 1932, passed away comfortably on March 23, at Eisenhower Hospital in Rancho Mirage, Calif. He was a beloved husband to Elizabeth Ash for 57 years, father to Allen Ash, grandfather to Jacob Ash, and friend to everyone.

Charlie was the youngest of 8 children born in West Union, West Virginia and grew up in Cadiz, a small town in Eastern Ohio. He joined the Army in 1952 and fought in the Korean war until completing his service in 1954 at the rank of Sergeant. He went on to earn a BS degree in Business Administration from Kent State University and moved to southern California in 1960 where he began his career in the aerospace industry. He soon met Beth, a fellow Ohioan, and they married in 1963. Their only son Allen was born in 1967 in Long Beach, Calif.

Charlie and Beth retired to Palm Desert in 1992 and he continued his involvement in the Masonic Lodge as a Master Mason and the Scottish Rite, earning the 33°. He and Beth performed a patriotic presentation called “The Building of The Flag” all over southern California for schools, civic groups, and churches. He was active in many local organizations and many people he served with lovingly called him “Mr. Palm Desert.”

He will be remembered for his humor, kindness, extensive knowledge of American history, and uncompromising patriotism. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, son Allen, and grandson Jacob. A Celebration of Life will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Palm Desert at a later date.