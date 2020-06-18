Sharon Rose Atkins, 72, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at her home. She was born November 23, 1947 in Athens, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul Culver, Sr. and Nalda Slater Culver.

Sharon was a retired secretary to the Dietician of Trinity Health System and was a Pharmacy Technician at Finnical Pharmacy and Rite Aid Pharmacy in Cadiz. She was a member of the Hopedale United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafting, sewing, and just spending time with her grandchildren and family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Donald Jasper Atkins and a sister, Mary Case.

Surviving are three children, Donald Todd Atkins of Hopedale, Annette Atkins of Hopedale, and Lynette Atkins of Columbus, and; three grandchildren, Carlee Jo Atkins (Zayne Simpson) , Alexis Atkins (Alex Thivener), and Blake Atkins; great grandchildren, Leelyn and Jaxson; siblings, Paul “Pete” (Barbara) Culver of Thornville, Tommy (Melissa) Culver of Dover, Lynn Grabits of Cadiz, and Elizabeth “Bizzy” Hennis of Hopedale; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members on both sides.

Social distancing services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Hopedale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopedale United Methodist Church or the church or organization of the donor’s choice.

The family is assisted by Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, where condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.