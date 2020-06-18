Kevin D. Baker, 65, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Meadows of Cadiz. He was born Feb. 24, 1955 in Dennison, Ohio, a son of Wilma Gilmore Baker Fulton of Cadiz and the late Estel Baker.

Kevin was a former truck driver.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Leisa Streets Baker; two sons, Kenneth “Buba” Baker of Cadiz and Kevin “Chubs” Baker of Hermitage, Pa.; a granddaughter, Hailey Baker; a sister, Karen (Sam) Reichenbach and a brother Ellis (Donna) Fulton, both of Cadiz.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at Clark-Kirkland Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

Online condolences may be made at www.clark-kirkland.com.