Thomas C. Gustina “Tomcat”, Age 61 of Piedmont, Ohio died Wednesday evening due to an auto accident. He was born Oct. 23, 1958 at Martins Ferry, Ohio, to James Gustina and the late Catherine Morgan Gustina.

He was retired from the Harrison County Highway Department. A 1978 graduate of Lakeland High School and a member of the Moorefield Twp. VFD and enjoyed farming with his Dad on the family farm.

Surviving along with his father are three sisters: Joyce ‘Mike’ Tobin, Freeport, Cindy Bear, Piedmont and Betty Ann Moore, Flushing; four nephews Jamie, Brent, Adam, and Matt Bear; six great nephews and two great nieces. An Aunt Doris Morgan, Delaware, Ohio.

The family will have calling at the Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry on Saturday, 11 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. Public graveside services will be Saturday follow the service at Moorefield Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Moorefield Township VFD, PO Box, 14 in lieu of flowers.

Bond Funeral Home, Londonderry is assisting the family. Website: BondFuneralHome.net.