Carolyn (Carol) Henderson, 78, formerly of Cadiz, Ohio, died at Brookdale Palmer Ranch memory care facility in Sarasota, Fla., on June 15, 2020 after a long bout with Parkinson’s Disease. She was born Oct. 5, 1941 in Celina, Ohio. She was a daughter of the late Edward and Rose Zumberge of Saint Henry, Ohio.

Carol graduated from Saint Henry High School in 1959. She attended The Ohio State University and graduated from the University of Minnesota. She practiced as a dental hygienist in Minnesota and Florida.

She lived with her husband and son in Eagan, Minn., during most of the 1970s and 80’s. Fort Myers, FL during the 1990s and Cadiz, Ohio from the late 90’s until 2018. In her spare time, she enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, music, golf, and travel. She frequently played golf with the women’s golf league at Cadiz Country Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, R. Keith Henderson; siblings: Norman Zumberge, Patricia Herr, and Gene Zumberge. Surviving are her siblings: Edna Smith of Sarasota, Fla., Barb Josselyn of Leesburg, Va.; and Linus Zumberge of Silverthorne, Colo.; son Matt Henderson (Denise) of Henderson, NV, and Grandson Andrew.

Services will be held on a later date to be announced. Committal will be in Unity Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Disease charity of the donor’s choice.

