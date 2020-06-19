Sherry Diane Beatty Monahan, age 70, of Scio passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born July 27, 1949 in Dennison she was the daughter of the late Frank Edward Beatty and Lorena “Faith” Pethtel Beatty Guy.

Sherry worked for the Scio Pottery for around 10 years prior to their closing in 1985 and then was a cook at the J-n-G Grill in New Philadelphia for about 4 years. She was a member of the Mt Hope United Methodist Church near Tappan. Sherry was a caring and compassionate person who treasured her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she hoped would all find happiness.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, David Neil Monahan on Feb. 14, 2008. They were married Feb. 18, 1989. Also preceding her in death are her brother Dale Beatty and grandson Dusty.

Surviving are her daughters Faith Ann (Jeff) Van Schaik of Mannington, W.Va., Charmin (Darren) Jennings of Ocala, Fla., Susie (Larry) Murral of Dellroy and Beverly (Ray) Wood of Scio; grandchildren Logan, Dyllan, Kyle, Brittany, Jamie, Joshua, Steffanie, Christina, Elizabeth and Daniel; five great-grandchildren; an aunt Honnie Wince of St. Mary’s, W.Va., and several cousins.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 11 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Monday, June 22 from 3-7 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home, Scio where social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 525 N Broad St, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

