Body recovered from Tappan Lake

TAPPAN – The body of a male was recovered from Tappan Lake just after 3 p.m. Friday. The man, reported to be in his 70s went in to recover a set of keys, which he did according to a park ranger.

He never made it back to the boat, which also reportedly had engine trouble. Numerous rescue units were on the scene at the Tappan Lake rest area, including divers from Dover, New Philadelphia and Bowerston.

The man was in the water approximately 90 minutes or longer.

A full report will be in our Saturday, June 27 print edition.