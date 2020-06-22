Eleanor Louise Campbell, age 94, of Dover, originally from Cadiz and Freeport died at 10:40 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Park Village Nursing Home, Dover, Ohio.

Louise was born May 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Harold Adams and Ruth Alberta Dunlap Adams. She was a 1944 graduate of Cadiz High School.

She was the first woman district manager for Silco Stores Inc., where she worked for several years. She retired in 2000 after 25 years as the CFO for the Freeport Press in Freeport, Ohio.

She was a member of the Nottingham Presbyterian Church, on the board of directors for Ohio Hills Health Services (Barnesville Hospital), was the first woman president of the Cadiz Chamber of Commerce and had been recognized by the American Business Women Association.

Her husband, Earl William Campbell, died in 1976. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Adams.

Surviving are a daughter and two sons: Michelle (Gene) O’Saben of Alabama, Jeff Campbell of South Carolina, and Randy (Kathy) Campbell of North Carolina; eight grandchildren: Kristen Heitz, Erynn Bossom, Wesley Campbell, Annie Murphy, Scot Campbell, Jenny Al-Dijaili, Gayle Cassara, Jeff Bates; 22 Great-Grandchildren; a brother, Wayne (Mary Jean) Adams of Smyrna and several nieces and nephews.

Following Louise’s wishes, she was cremated. The family plans to hold a memorial service at a later time when it is safe for all to attend.

Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website – www.kochfuneralhome.net