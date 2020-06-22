Harrison County suffers first COVID-19 death

HARRISON COUNTY – Harrison County Health Administrator Garen Rhome confirmed that the county has unfortunately experienced its first COVID-19 death sometime over the weekend.

Out of 11 cases three had been hospitalized with one believed to still remain under hospital care.

Rhome could not release the age of the patient or how long the individual had been hospitalized but did repeat what he had at last week’s commissioner’s meeting that all three patients conflicted with the virus over the age of 65, had been hospitalized.

“We lost a resident, a friend, a neighbor and that’s the tough part,” Rhome said.

Rhome stressed that the older population is the one that continues to take the brunt of this disease and hoped that people do not lose sight of that fact.

Rhome’s statement from the health department’s Facebook page is reprinted here:

“It is with great sadness that today we must announce the first death of a Harrison County resident due to complications related to COVID-19.

“On behalf of the department’s staff and the Board of Health members, we express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones, as well as the healthcare workers who cared for this individual.

“The health department remains focused on education, case identification, monitoring and contact tracing, as we continue to protect the health and safety of Harrison County residents.”