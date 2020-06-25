HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update WEEK OF June 29, 2020 New Philadelphia, Ohio (June 25, 2020) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting. Update on SR 519 resurfacing project: The start date for this work has been postponed to Monday, July 6. This project includes the resurfacing of SR 519 from New Athens to U.S. Route 250. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020. U.S. Route 22 Resurfacing U.S. Route 22 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of U.S. 22 through Hopedale from Donley Rd. to County Line Road. Traffic maintained via alternating lane closures. Completion date is October 31, 2020. State Route 151 Resurfacing SR 151 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 151 from Hopedale to New Alexandria. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020. Know Before You Go! For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.