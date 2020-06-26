Harcutus, ODOT and OSU Extension updates

HARCUTUS receives grant

HARRISON COUNTY – A grant submitted by HARCATUS Tri-County CAO for the COVID-19 Appalachian Ohio Emergency Response Fund at the Foundation for

Appalachian Ohio (FAO) was approved in the amount of $5,000.00 to

support the HARCATUS Harrison County emergency food pantry operations

and local partnerships. This grant will allow HARCATUS to purchase

food through the Mid-Ohio Food Pantry and local merchants, where

practical, for Harrison County residents who are experiencing

hardships as a result of the novel coronavirus.

HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF June 29, 2020

New Philadelphia, Ohio (June 25, 2020) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Update on SR 519 resurfacing project: The start date for this work has been postponed to Monday, July 6. This project includes the resurfacing of SR 519 from New Athens to U.S. Route 250. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.

U.S. Route 22 Resurfacing

U.S. Route 22 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of U.S. 22 through Hopedale from Donley Rd. to County Line Road. Traffic maintained via alternating lane closures. Completion date is October 31, 2020.

State Route 151 Resurfacing

SR 151 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 151 from Hopedale to New Alexandria. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.

Drug disposal bags to be delivered around Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY – In company with keeping drugs from getting into the wrong hands boxes of drug disposal bags were delivered this week to Joseph Maiorano PhD, instructor with the Ohio State University Extension office in Cadiz. In their meeting just last week Maiorano spoke about ordering the bags and was pleasantly surprised that they had already arrived.

“On behalf of the Harrison County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition, I thank you and Deterra Systems for your kind donation of 720 Deterra drug disposal bags. As I had proposed in the application, we will distribute the disposal bags to Harrison Community Hospital, three local pharmacies, and the Cadiz Senior Center.

These Deterra Drug Dispoal bags will certainly help our coalition to accomplish it’s primary goal: reducing drug abuse in Harrison County,” wrote Maiorano in his letter of thanks via email.