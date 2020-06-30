Claudia Terese Nunner, 62, of Cadiz, died Monday, June 29, 2020. After a long battle with Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, Claudia passed away peacefully at her home in the company of family. She was born September 26, 1957 in Berea, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Brubeck.

Claudia was a legal secretary for Andrew Miller and then managed her husband’s law practice. She later worked for Milleson Insurance Agency before becoming a real estate agent.

She enjoyed listening to music, playing cards and games of any type, puzzles, and reading. Claudia treasured vacations with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Eileen Brubeck.

Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Michael Nunner; three children: Brendan Nunner of Cadiz, Erin (Ryan Warnock) Nunner of Cadiz and Daniel Nunner of Columbus; siblings: Kevin (Penny) Brubeck of Columbus, Megan (Hugh) McQuillan of Olmstead Falls, Bridget Brubeck of Mt. Vernon, and Jennifer (John) Devine of Columbus.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charity Hospice, P.O. Box 2483, Wintersville, Ohio 43953.

