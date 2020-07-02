HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF July 6, 2020

New Philadelphia, Ohio (July 2, 2020) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

SR 519 resurfacing project: Work is set to begin Monday, July 6, on the resurfacing of SR 519 from New Athens to U.S. Route 250. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.

U.S. Route 22 Resurfacing U.S. Route 22 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of U.S. 22 through Hopedale from Donley Rd. to County Line Road. Traffic maintained via alternating lane closures. Completion date is October 31, 2020.