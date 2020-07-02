Harrison County: Weekly Construction Update, Week of July 6

New Philadelphia, Ohio (July 2, 2020) – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

SR 519 resurfacing project: Work is set to begin Monday, July 6, on the resurfacing of SR 519 from New Athens to U.S. Route 250. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.

U.S. Route 22 Resurfacing

U.S. Route 22 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of U.S. 22 through Hopedale from Donley Rd. to County Line Road. Traffic maintained via alternating lane closures. Completion date is October 31, 2020.

State Route 151 Resurfacing

SR 151 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 151 from Hopedale to New Alexandria. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.