Michael M. “Foxy” Jones, 69, of Cadiz, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born Nov. 27, 1950 in Cadiz, Ohio a son of the late Richard and Edith Bell Jones.

Mike was a former coal miner and retired from Excel Mining.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by three brothers and three sisters.

Surviving are his wife, Cynthia Wheeler Jones; four Children: Mindi Jones-Quito, Brian Jones, Mark Jones and Belinda Jones; three grandchildren: Mykel (Q), Jacob (JJ) and Mason (Mister) and a host of other grandchildren; three brothers: Gordon, Fritz and Jerry Jones all of Cadiz; three sisters: Donna Brooks of Cadiz, Toni Jones of Atlanta and Roberta West of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com