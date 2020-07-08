Alice M. Capers, 86 of Hopedale, Ohio, died Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the home of her son, Terry Taggart, Waynesburg.

She was born Sept. 9, 1933 in Washington, Pa., a daughter of the late Maynard H. and Elsie Hendrickson Collett.

Alice was a graduate of Hickory High School.

She was married to John E. Capers Jr., who is deceased.

Alice enjoyed gardening and flowers, visits from her friends and neighbors on her porch, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are two sons, Terry (Althea) Taggart of Waynesburg, Darrell (Mary) Taggart of Bethel Park; a step-son, John E. (Ellen) Capers III of McArthur, Ohio; six grandchildren, Heath Taggart, Bree Taggart Stockdale, Courtney Taggart, Rebecca Capers, Derek Gribble, and Annette Capers Maxey; 13 great grandchildren, Rylee Stockdale, Coleman Stockdale, Brayden Taggart, Mylah Taggart, Celina Taggart, Lindsey Capers, Megan Capers, Ashley Davila, BJ Davila, Danielle Davila, Ben McKnight, Autumn McKnight, Patrick Maxey; a great-great grandson, Johana; a brother, Donald (Margie) Collett, Burgettstown, Ohio.

Deceased are a sister, Hazel Boling; two brothers, Robert Collett and James Collett; a step-daughter-in-law, Beverly Thompson Capers.

Private services have been entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Amedisys Hospice of Masontown, 2183 McClellandtown Rd., Masontown, PA 15461. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.