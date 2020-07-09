Roger Lee Townsend, age 76, of Jewett passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Schoenbrunn Healthcare in New Philadelphia after a lengthy illness.

Born August 18, 1943 in Dennison he was a son of the late Fredrick Lawrence Townsend and Margaret “Peg” Flocker Townsend. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1961 and served two tours of duty during the Vietnam War in the Marine Corp. Roger earned a master’s degree in industrial engineering and worked as an engineer for a few companies over his lifetime. He also served as a Deputy for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department for 12 years. He was a member of the Scio American Legion Post #482 and the Uhrichsville Jaycee’s.

He was preceded in death by his wife Marlene “Marcy” Cerett Townsend on June 30, 2015, they were married December 11, 1970.

Surviving are a daughter Shauna (Joshua Thornton) Townsend of Dover, grandchildren Heather (Ryan) Willison of Carrollton, Cody Bell of Ranger, GA, Zachary Valdez of Cartersville, GA, and Emily Lane of Harlem, GA; great grandchildren Cameron and Kylie Willison and Bentley Bell and a brother Larry (Elizabeth) Townsend of North Canton.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 am in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett with full military honors provided by Scio American Legion Post #482. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrison County Veterans Service, Harrison County Courthouse, Cadiz, Ohio 43907. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with his arrangements.