Joseph John Asmo Jr.

Joseph John Asmo Jr., 77, of Jewett, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

  He was born January 27, 1943, a son of the late Joseph John Asmo Sr., and Gloria Bevilacqua.

  In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers: John Joseph Asmo and Danny Asmo.

  Joe was a former U.S. Army Reservist and a professional Bartender.

  He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Sandra Thompson Asmo; his children: Tammy (John) Melchiori of Westerville, Ohio, Jody (Joe) Sahr of Columbus, Ohio, Mike (Tammy) Thompson of Rumley, Ohio; brothers: Louis Asmo of Las Vegas, Mike Asmo of Columbus; sister Ramona Curtis of Columbus; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangement entrusted to Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio.

  Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

  Offer online condolences at www.borkoskifuneral.com

