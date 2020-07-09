Joseph John Asmo Jr., 77, of Jewett, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday July 3, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born January 27, 1943, a son of the late Joseph John Asmo Sr., and Gloria Bevilacqua.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers: John Joseph Asmo and Danny Asmo.

Joe was a former U.S. Army Reservist and a professional Bartender.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Sandra Thompson Asmo; his children: Tammy (John) Melchiori of Westerville, Ohio, Jody (Joe) Sahr of Columbus, Ohio, Mike (Tammy) Thompson of Rumley, Ohio; brothers: Louis Asmo of Las Vegas, Mike Asmo of Columbus; sister Ramona Curtis of Columbus; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Arrangement entrusted to Borkoski Funeral Home, 555 East Market Street, Cadiz, Ohio.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

