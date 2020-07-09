Peter P. Puskarich, 87, of Hopedale, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Trinity West Hospital in Steubenville, Ohio surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. He was born June 20, 1933, the son of the late Frank and Mary Kucinich Puskarich.

Pete and his wife Dorothy own and operate New Rocky Valley Farms with their sons in Hopedale. Pete worked side by side with his brothers to build a thriving coal business, Cravat Coal Company. He loved his farm and everything involving farming. As a typical farmer, Pete loved to make and watch things grow. Pete loved his family and friends quietly, yet honestly. He was a hard worker his entire life. His infectious smile will not be forgotten! He was a gentle man with a kind soul who would lend a hand to help anyone in need. Pete touched the hearts of everyone he met. He enjoyed tractor pulls in his younger days yet enjoyed truck pulling with his sons! Pete had a technique of chain saw art and enjoyed playing cards.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Garan Puskarich of 57 years; four beloved sons whom he was so proud; Peter of Shaffer Plaza in Steubenville, Patrick (Wendy), Phillip (Lesley) and Frank, all of Hopedale. One brother Nick Puskarich of Warren, Ohio and sister Suzanne Sobolewski of Columbus, Ohio. Brother in law; David Garan (Dorothy); Sisters in law, Lois Puskarich and Mary Bell Puskarich.

Pete was proceeded in death in addition to his parents by, his siblings; Joe, Mike, Tony, Frank, Emily and Rudy.

Pete being a quiet modest man has requested no services. He will be cremated and returned to his farm.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland.barr.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jeffco Services, 256 John Scott Highway, Steubenville, Ohio 43952; Memo: Puskarich Family.