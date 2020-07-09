USPS temporarily relocating Jewett Post Office operations

JEWETT—The Jewett Post Office experienced flooding so operations have been moved to the Hopedale Post Office. In accordance with OSHA and USPS regulations and to safeguard the health and safety of customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily relocating operations from the Jewett Post Office, 102 West Main Street, Jewett, Ohio 43986 to the Hopedale Post Office, 165 Miller Station Road, Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Hours of operations for the Hopedale Post Office are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lobby hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 12 pm. The Postal Services apologizes for any inconvenience this might cause however the safety of our employees and customers is our top priority.