HARRISON COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF July 13, 2020

New Philadelphia, Ohio (July 9, 2020) – The following construction projects are ongoing in Harrison County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

22  

U.S. Route 22 Resurfacing

U.S. Route 22 resurfacing project:  Project includes the resurfacing of U.S. 22 through Hopedale from Donley Rd. to County Line Road. Traffic maintained via alternating lane closures. Completion date is October 31, 2020. 
SR 151  

State Route 151 Resurfacing

SR 151 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 151 from Hopedale to New Alexandria. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.

 

SR 519 resurfacing project: Project includes the resurfacing of SR 519 from New Athens to U.S. Route 250. Traffic maintained via flaggers. Completion date: September 30, 2020.

