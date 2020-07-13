Alma Jean Fulton, 91, of Cadiz, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home. She was born September 6, 1928 in Dennison, Ohio a daughter of the late Joseph and Clara Bracken Cole.

She was a member of Rankin United Methodist Church, a homemaker and former clerk for Nottingham Township for a number of years.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, W. Keith Fulton on September 15, 2013 and a brother, Jay Cole.

Surviving are her son, Mark Fulton of Cadiz; five grandchildren: J.T. Fulton, Heather Fulton, Brittnie Fulton, Kayla Fulton and Adam Fulton; great grandchildren: Austin, Hunter, Dalton, Cameron, Stephen, Rex and Levi; a brother, Neil Cole and a sister, Betty Love.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Al Hoder officiating. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Cadiz, Ohio.

