Doris Jean Reppart, 88, of Cadiz, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Valley Hospice Center North in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born November 26, 1931 in Cadiz, a daughter of the late George B. and Leora Kelley Stevens.

Doris was known to everyone as Jean. A woman who enjoyed being a homemaker and taking care of her family. She was a woman who was very happy with her simple private life. Her enjoyment came from visits of family and friends, watching the Cleveland Indians and shopping QVC. She loved her two cats: Toddy and Lucy. She will be deeply missed by all that loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, W. Craig Reppart in 2007; a granddaughter, Stacy Zitko; two brothers: Arnold and Tippy Stevens and a sister, Janet Smith.

Surviving are her two daughters: Penny (Kenny) Zitko and Sherry Patton of Cadiz; two granddaughters: Jennifer (Ty Howell) Zitko and Lisa (Brinley) Barger of Cadiz; three great grandchildren: Kamryn and Colson Crothers and Blayne Barger.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be a private service at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home.

The family is requesting memorial contributions to either: Eric Watt True Heart Foundation, PO Box 92, Jewett, Ohio 43986 or Harrison County Cancer Crusaders, 226 Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.