Donna Jean “Jeani” Cagot, age 65, of Hopedale, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Acuity Specialty Hospital, Weirton, WV.

Born May 13, 1955 in Steubenville she was a daughter of the late John Edward Kish and Betty Geraldine “Jerri” Toker Kish. Early in her life Jeani worked for numerous area restaurants. Then she worked as a tax preparer for over 20 years at H&R Block in Cadiz. In 2005, she and her loving husband Denny opened Gingerbread N Bows in Scio. She was exceptionally talented, making candles, candy, and crafts with help from Denny and her parents. She also enjoyed bowling and had been on a bowling league team at Valie Lanes in Jewett years ago.

Surviving are her husband Denny Cagot, whom she married in 1982; sons Gary (Melanie) Coleman of Conway, SC and Steven Coleman of New Philadelphia; step daughters Denise (Wally) Whiteman of Scio and Tina (Kevin) McCune of Uhrichsville; grandchildren Britney Cagot, Cierra Wright, Tyler, Austin and Dylan Coleman, Dustin McGinnis and Zac Whiteman; four great-grandchildren; a sister Janet (Dennis) Hirschbach of Jewett and aunts and uncles Mike (Bev) Kish of Orlando, FL, Richard (Gladys) Toker of Winter Haven, FL, Carole Lalich of Wichita, KS and Bill (Sandy) Toker of Hopedale.

Honoring Jeani’s wishes there will be no services. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.